PNG Elections: Parliament advises members-elect to attend first sitting

The Clerk of the National Parliament Kala Aufa has issued a notice to all members elected for the 11th Parliament, to attend the first sitting at 10am on Tuesday 9th August, 2022.

According to the National Gazette No: G600 dated 1st August 2022, the Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae conferred by Section 124 of the Constitution and Section 1 of the Organic Law on Callings of Meetings of the Parliament, after consultation with outgoing Prime Minister and Speaker.

They have extended the date for the Return of Writ for all electorate from 29th July to Friday August 5, 2022.

However, only 83 electorates returned their writs to the Governor General yesterday, with 35 outstanding and expected to be completed by Monday August 8, 2022.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





