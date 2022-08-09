Second female enters PNG Parliament

People's First Party candidate, Kessy Sawang has been declared member-elect for the Raikos open seat in Madang Province this afternoon, while the 11th Parliament sitting was in progress.

Kessy Sawang toppled United Labour Party candidate and incumbent MP, Peter Sapia with a difference of 735 votes.

She was declared after the final exclusion, polling10, 888 votes, ahead of Sapia who polled 10,153 votes.

Meantime, Kessy Sawang is the second female candidate to be declared in the 2022 national election.

The first woman to be declared for the 11th Parliament was the new Member-elect Governor of Central Province, Rufina Peter.

Rufina Peter and Kessy Sawang are both first-timers to enter Parliament.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





