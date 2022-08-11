PNG Elections: Dianne Unagi climbs to third place in MNE race

The Moresby North East Electorate now has 7 more Candidates in the race.

After Exclusion 68, Independent Candidate, Andapanga Baliawe maintained the lead with 14, 899 votes.

Running second is sitting MP and PANGU Party Candidate, John Kaupa with 13, 182 votes.

In third place is a female candidate under United Labor Party, Dianne Unage with 10, 532 votes.

Fourth in the race is the Advance PNG Party Candidate, Peter Dominic with 10, 137 votes and in fifth place is former MP and Nation Action Party Candidate, Labi Kamiak Amaiu with 9, 209 votes.

The two other Candidates are Dickson Samai in sixth place with 8, 569 votes and Joe Tintin Saraga in the seventh spot with 7,454 votes.

The absolute majority now stands at 47, 940.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





