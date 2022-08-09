James Marape elected unoppsed as Prime Minister of PNG

Tari Pori MP and Leader of PANGU Pati James Marape has been elected as Prime Minister for the Ppaua New Guinea 11th Parliament.

Mr. Marape was elected unopposed - 97 for and none against.

Among those that voted were People's National Congress party members, including Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, Central Governor Rufina Peter, Ijivitari MP David Arore and Kandrian Gloucester MP Joseph Lelang.

PNC Party leader Peter O'Neill walked out of the chamber before the election of Mr. Marape.

After his election, Mr. Marape was rushed to Government House to be sworn in by Governor General Sir Bob Dadae.

He will later return to Parliament to complete proceedings.

Speaker-elect Job Pomat congratulated Mr. Marape for his re-election, which was indicated through the overwhelming support from his colleague MPs.





