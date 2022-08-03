Police officers sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Two police officers have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each for unlawfully killing a betel-nut seller on September 16th, 2019 at Rainbow in the National Capital District.

Article by Eric Tamaan: NBC News

They are Andrew Kupuso from Chambri Village, East Sepik Province and John Selan Lavona from Rambutso Village, Manus Province.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Saika in handing down the sentence stated that the lack of obedience to the rule of law must be a serious concern for governments now and in the future.

Sir Gibbs was of the view that the incident happened because of people's no care attitude to obeying and living by the laws and regulations imposed by the relevant authority.

The deceased was selling betel nuts at the Rainbow bus stop at that time when he was chased by police into the Jubilee Univesity grounds.

He was trying to jump over the spiked fence into the Port Moresby National High School grounds when his trousers got caught on one side of the spikes.

Both men caught him and pulled his leg downwards, causing him to fall onto the spikes of the fence which pierced his groin area.

He fell to the ground and was left lying unconscious.

He was assisted and rushed to the Gerehu hospital by a bystander, however, succumbed to his injuries and died later that day.

The Court found that when the two police officers pulled his leg, it caused him to fall onto the spike fence which pierced his groin area and ultimately caused his death.

For Kupuso, 2 years and 7 months have been deducted for time spent in custody and he will serve the balance of 7 years and 5 months.

For Lavona, 6 months have been deducted for time spent in custody as well and he will serve the balance of 9 years and 6 months.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





