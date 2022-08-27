PNG's Western Province can now produce rice through PNGAus Partnership

The Papua New Guinea's Western Province has never produced rice – until now. The Kaviananga community successfully harvested their first ever rice crop, following a rice growing trial initiative supported by Australia through the #Incentive Fund.

Representatives from the Governments of PNG and Australia, OK Tedi Development Foundation and Ok Tedi Mining Ltd joined the community to celebrate this important event. The harvest follows months of trial and error, and proves rice could be a viable crop for consumption and commercial production in Western Province, improving food security and livelihood opportunities.

More than 2,000 growers, including women’s groups and families, participated in the rice growing trials, which were made possible through a PGK3.8 million Incentive Fund grant to Ok Tedi Development Foundation.

