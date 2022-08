Papua New Guinea 11th Parliament Cabinet Ministry line-up

The Papua New Guinea 11th Parliament cabinet ministers of the Marape-Rosso Government have been sworn in today. The Ministerial portfolios are as follows:

1. James Marape- Prime Minister & Minister for Planning

+2. John Rosso: Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Lands Physical Planning & Urbanisation

3. William Duma: Minister for State Enterprises

4. Ian Ling Stuckey- Minister for Treasury

5. Soroi Eoe – Minister for Provincial & Local Level Government Affairs

6. Rainbo Paita – Minister for Finance & Implementation

7. Richard Maru- Minister for International Trade & Investment

8. Justin Tkatchenko – Minister for Foreign Affairs

9. Don Polye- Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science & Technology & Sports

10. Solan Mirisim- Minister for Works & Highway

11. Pila Niningi- Minister for Justice & Attorney-General

12. Walter Schnaubelt- Minister for Transport & Civil Aviation

13. Kerenga Kua- Minister for Petroleum & Energy

14. Jimmy Uguro- Minister for Education

15. Joe Sungi- Minister for Public Service

16. Salio Waipo- Minister for Forest

17. Henry Amuli- Minister for Commerce & Industry

18. Peter Tsiamalili Jnr- Minister for Internal Security

18. Dr. Lino Tom- Minister for Health

19. Dr. Kobby Bomoreo- Minister for Housing

20. Jason Peter- Minister for Community Development, Religion & Youth

21. Timothy Masiu- Minister for Information & Communication Technology

22. Jelta Wong- Minister for Fisheries & Marine Resource

23. Win Daki – Minister for Defence

24. Esi Henry Leonard- Minister for Tourism, Art & Culture

25. Aiye Tambua- Minister for Agriculture

26. Sekie Agisa- Minister for Livestock

27. Francis Maneke- Minister for Oil Palm

28. Joe Kuli- Minister for Coffee

29. Bryan Kramer-Minister for Labour & Immigration

30. Ano Pala- Minister for Mining

31. Simon Kilepa – Minister for Environment, Conservation & Climate Change

32. Minister for Bougainville Affairs- Minister yet to be appointed...





NBC News/One PNG News









