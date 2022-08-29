PNG Members of Parliament cautioned by Ombudsman Commission

The Papua New Guinea Members of Parliament were cautioned not to use the public office for personal gain.

Chief Ombudsman, Richard Pagen says Section 5 of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of leaders, provides for that.

Article by Stella Martin; NBC News

He added that this includes their spouse, family members or associates.

Mr. Pagen also asked the Parliamentarians to declare their business assets, liabilities and income as required under section 28 of the constitution.





