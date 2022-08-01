PNG Elections: Peter Yama calls for suspension of Returning Officer

Incumbent Madang Governor Peter Yama has served a petition to the Electoral Commission today, calling for the immediate suspension of Madang’s Provincial Returning Officer, Sponsa Navi.

Mr. Yama served the petition after midday today to Mr. Navi in the Office of the Provincial Police Commander, in the presence of Provincial Police Commander Mazuc Rubiang and Commanders of the joint security forces on election deployment to Madang Province.

Mr. Yama’s petition stems from serious allegations against the Provincial Returning Officer that he was seen at a same restaurant last night with the Leader of the People’s First Party, Richard Maru, Madang’s Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang and incumbent MP for Usino/Bundi, Jimmy Uguro.

PFP candidate Remsy Pariwa is currently leading the Madang Regional race that Yama is defending.

Mr. Yama said given the events that had transpired, he alleges polling and counting for the Madang Regional Seat has been rigged and compromised in favour of the PFP candidate.

He further alleges that police and election officials are heavily involved to affect the election results and therefore wants the Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai to immediately step in and resolve the situation and bring back confidence in the process.





