PNG Elections: O'Neill urges security forces not to interfere with counting

The Member-elect for Ialibu Pangia and leader of the People's National Congress Party Peter O'Neill said security forces should not interfere with the counting process.

Mr. O'Neill raised this concern after receiving reports of such cases witnessed in counting venues throughout the country.

He said this should not be the case as the business of conducting election rests alone with the Electoral Commission.

"We are very concerned about the involvement of the security forces. Now, trying to force some of the counting's that are taking place in the country."

"We are getting reports from all our scrutineers and all our candidates around the country that there is a force that is coming in and unnecessarily putting pressure on the counting officials to complete the counting. It must be done in an orderly manner."

"I think that we must at all cost operate within the boundaries of the Constitution and the provisions of the Constitution."

"And the security forces at the counting room, they are there to provide security. Not conduct elections," said Mr. O'Neill.

The former Prime Minister said security forces must continue to protect counting officials and the counting venue.





