PNG Elections: NCD election officials arrested for vote rigging

Two election officials have been arrested and charged for vote rigging in the National Capital District counting.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu, in a statement, said the two were arrested and charged by detectives attached with the Investigative Task Force (ITF) team.

He said the suspects were working in the counting room as tally officials when they allegedly altered the progressive tallies for the NCD Regional Seat.

This alleged vote rigging drew the anger of irate scrutineers who reported the matter to police and the duo were immediately arrested by the ITF.

Mr. Ikuma said the two were charged with two counts each of uttering under Section 463 of the Criminal Code Act Chapter 262.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





