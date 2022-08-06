No more Covid-19 tests required for arrival into the country

The Papua New Guinea's airline company, Air Niugini is pleased to advise travelers arriving into Papua New Guinea that all COVID19 tests are no longer required, effective today, Friday 05th August.

PNG Pandemic Controller and Police Commissioner, David Manning issued the latest Pandemic Order no 2 today, which removes all requirements for COVID-19 tests on arrival in the country.

All Air Niugini inbound passengers from Australia, Asia and the Pacific can now travel into Port Moresby without having to do any covid19 tests on arrival.

Media statement/One PNG News





