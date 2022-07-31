Pangu Pati Assures of Numbers to be invited to form Government

PNG Prime Minister and Leader of PANGU Pati James Marape has assured the nation they have the numbers to form the next government.

NBC Photo

In a show of strength today, Mr. Marape and his PANGU Pati members, came together with key coalition party leaders and held a press conference at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby.

The coalition partners are National Alliance, United Resources Party, Peoples Party and Social Democratic Party, including independent Members-elect.

The number of MPs-elect expected to move this evening to the Loloata camp is over 40.

Mr. Marape said they expect to have 80 plus members when Parliament sits next Tuesday.

Mr. Marape said a MOU is expected to be signed tomorrow among the leaders of each party to strengthen their alliances.

NBC News / ONE PNG

