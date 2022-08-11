PM Marape thanked opposition for his unopposed re-election as PM

Prime Minister, James Marape has thanked members of the Opposition in an unprecedented move on Tuesday, to vote for him and the Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

He says this is the first time, that members from both sides of the House voted in favour of a prime minister.

Mr. Marape was re-elected unopposed with 97 votes to nil.

The only member who abstained from voting and left the chamber, was the Leader of the People's National Congress Party, Peter O'Neill.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





