Papua New Guinea Prime Minister starts negotiations in trade and investments in Singapore

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister, James Marape has begun negotiations on trade and investment projects including the frontier-breaking clean green energy production.

He is currently in Singapore to meet with leaders of Fortescue Future Industries to progress the talks further.

He says FFI has voiced its intention to partner with PNG in a big way to harvest clean green energy from both hydro and geothermal sources as well as move later down the line into solar and wind energy production.

Currently, FFI has identified and set up project sites in Gulf Province for hydro and West New Britain for geothermal work and has been working in these areas since the signing of two important agreements in 2021.

Mr. Marape says with the global consciousness of fossil fuel-induced global warming, clean green energy is the way to move into the future.

The Prime Minister flew to Singapore to continue these important trade and investment conversations including those on Papua LNG, Pasca LNG, Pn’yang LNG and also to get Porgera and Wafi-Golpu sanctioned.





NBC News/One PNG News





Next: Pangu man Samuel Lohia retains Port Moresby North-West seat