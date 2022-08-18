PNG PM Marape condemns burning of ballot boxes in Mendi

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has condemned the burning of ballot boxes in the Mendi Police Station in Southern Highlands Province in the early hours of this morning.

He's described those who did this as 'constitutional terrorists” who will be hunted down by the full force of the law.

The Prime Minister who released a statement just after midday today, said police have now been tasked to go to Mendi to conduct an investigations and arrest those responsible.

Mr. Marape also announced that a police team has been established to ensure that criminal charges are laid against those who have engaged in illegal practices and election-related violence and offences.

The new governments number one priority over the next five years is law-and-order.





NBC News/One PNG News





Next: Papua New Guinea Prime Minister starts negotiations in trade and investments in Singapore







