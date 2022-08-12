Pangu man Samuel Lohia retains Port Moresby North-West seat

Pangu Pati candidate and sitting MP Lohia Boe Samuel this afternoon retained his Moresby North West seat.

Photo and article Grace Tiden: NBC News

Mr Lohia Samuel collected a total of 23,452 votes surpassing the absolutely majority of 21,149.

His runner up, Liberal Party candidate Joe Tonde followed closely with 18,863 votes.

The member elect was officially declared at the counting venue this afternoon by Returning officer Vincent Manukayasi.

Samuel was elected through a by Election last year, following the passing of sitting MP, the late MP Sir Mekere Morauta - leaving a vacancy in the seat.

While he has a case before the courts, regarding his alleged involvement in the shooting to death of one of his officers, he has been cleared





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNC Party's Joseph Lelang is the new opposition leader