PNC Party's Joseph Lelang is the new opposition leader

The Member for Kandrian Gloucester and PNC man Joseph Lelang is the new Opposition leader.

The announcement was made this morning during a media conference by the People’s National Congress Party.

Mr. Lelang says they will keep the government in check and balance on national issues.

Member for Kiriwina/Goodenough Douglas Tomuriesa is the Deputy Opposition leader.

The announcements were made by the leader of the PNC Party Peter O’Neill.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





