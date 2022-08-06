AROB Government swears in third women leader as Cabinet Minister

For the very first time the Bougainville Executive Council will have three women leaders as cabinet ministers of the Autonomous Bougainville Government.

Article by Aloysius Laukai, New Dawn FM News

This follows the appointment and swearing in of North Bougainville Women’s Representative in the Bougainville House of Representatives Amanda Masono as the new Minister for Lands and Physical Planning.

Ms Masono replaces Robert Hamal Sawa who is also the Member for the Hagogohe Constituency.

President Ishmael Toroama said that the issue of land is a key factor in all sectors of development on Bougainville today.

He said that the socioeconomic and political changes on Bougainville have increased the demand for land.

He outlined the significant growth in urbanization, the need to create a fiscally self-reliant Bougainville and increased infrastructure development by the government being hinged to accessing land for development.

President Toroama encouraged Ms Masono to focus on the, completion of the Bougainville Lands Act, drawdown of remaining 290 Powers and Functions, progress the formulation of the department’s sectoral policies and legislations, ensure that all state lands are secured and Climate Change.

The new minister thanked President Toroama for his confidence in her and vowed to fulfill her duties to ensure the department is independence ready.

Ends





Source: New Dawn FM News/One PNG News





