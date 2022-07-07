Wapenamanda airport shuts down, Air Niugini suspends flights

Air Niugini wishes to advise our valued customers that the airline has suspended flights to Wapenamanda airport, Enga Province, effective Friday 08th July until further notice.

The decision to suspend flights follows the vandalization of the airport runway last night, which has resulted in NAC closing the airport and poses an unacceptable safety risk to the travelling public, our staff, aircraft, and property. The flight suspension is for an indefinite period.

Air Niugini management said, “The airline (ANG) only resumed operations to Wapenamanda twelve months ago in July 2021, after the National Airports Corporation (NAC) and Government spent millions of Kina improving the airport runway and terminal infrastructure. The vandalism which occurred overnight shows a complete disregard for public property and facilities and is completely unacceptable."

“We understand the inconvenience that the actions of a minority will cause the travelling public, however in the interest of safety we have no choice but to withdraw services indefinitely. Safety is always of paramount importance in our operations.”

Prior to the flight suspension, Air Niugini was operating five weekly services to Wapenamanda using Dash8 aircraft.

Passengers who have already paid for tickets may have them rerouted to or from Mount Hagen at no extra charge, or apply for a refund.

Air Niugini is not responsible for passenger road transportation between Mount Hagen and Wapenamanda.

Source: Air Niugini media/One PNG News





