PNG Elections: Finschafen Assistant Returning officer arrested

An Assistant Returning officer of Hube LLG in the Finschhafen District, Kamis Conery has been arrested, charged and taken to Lae for hijacking ballot boxes containing the ballot papers.

Article and Photo by Rachael Shisei : NBC News

Kamis is among two others yet to be arrested, also for tampering with the ballot boxes and papers in Kote LLG.

Police personals deployed from Lae are on the ground, alongside the CS and PNGDF soldiers stationed at the Gagidu station, with a backup of PNGDF soldiers expected to be deployed soon.

Currently heading the investigations team on the ground is the Morobe Rural Commander, Chief Inspector John Daviaga who stated, that Kamis Conery opened the boxes and allegedly distributed them out in the night before polling day.

He has been taken back to Lae and is now in lock up, awaiting his court appearance.

Apart from him, there are two other persons yet to be arrested in the Kotec LLG, also for hijacking and tampering with the ballot boxes and papers.

One of this two is a female nurse in Kotec, found to be harboring and hiding the ballot boxes in her house, with the other male as an accomplice.

According to Chief Inspector Daviaga, the investigations team are looking to make the arrest of these two people today (Saturday 9th/July/2022).

Meanwhile, houses have been burnt and a person was shot after yet another fight, this time in the Pindiu LLG, over the continued disagreements between scrutineers and supporters of candidates.

Only three reserve police personals were on site, and so were unable to contain the situation.

Police personals deployed from Lae are currently working alongside the CIS and PNGDF soldiers stationed at the Gagidu station, awaiting backup from the PNG Defense Force with soldiers to be deployed.

According to Fredah Joses, the Assistant Provincial Elections Manager and Acting Returning Officer on the ground, if polling does not eventuate by Wednesday next week, the declaration of a failed election for Finschhafen is possible.

Pictures provided to NBC News shows the questionable ballot papers being checked by Morobe Electoral Officials led by Assistant Provincial Elections Manager Fredah Joses, watched on closely by security personals.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





