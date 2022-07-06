Hela Quality Checks underway for counting tomorrow

Quality checks and clearing of boxes in the Hela Province are underway and will be cleared for counting tomorrow.

The Provincial Election Team commended its team and security personnel for safely transporting all boxes and the extraction teams from the hard-to-reach areas of the province.

Article and photo by Nimrod Meles: NBC News

According to the Provincial Electoral Team on the ground, few boxes in various electorates have been destroyed, however, all boxes are accounted for and locked safely at the Tari Provincial Police Station.

Preparations on the counting venue will have been set by this evening, and counting is expected to begin tomorrow, the 7th of July.

Meantime, the environment in Tari is calm and peaceful, with people going about their normal lives.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News









