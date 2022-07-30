Town schools in Western Province suspended

Classes for town schools in Western Province were suspended on Thursday this week for safety reasons.

Students of Kiunga Secondary School in North Fly, Western Province[Photo by FM100].

Schools in Daru town, South Fly District and Kiunga town, in North Fly District will resume classes on Monday next week as declaration in each four districts in the province is underway that may disturb the students.

Western Provincial Education Adviser Mr Charlie Buia says students safety is important hence classes were suspended.

" Classes continued for schools in rural areas but only in towns were closed due to anything can happen which may affect students during the declaration, " he said.

He urged students to must obey their parents, relatives and guardians to remain at homes and return to school this coming Monday.





Fm100/ ONE PNG

