PM Marape urges PNGEC to complete all counting this week

PNG Prime Minster and Leader of PANGU Pati, James Marape, is urging the Electoral Commission to make sure all counting is completed this week.

PM Marape Media conference [Photo by NBC News]

This is because the deadline for the return of writs is set for this Friday the 05th of August, 2022.

At a news conference in Port Moresby over the weekend, James Marape says funding has been made available to the Electoral Commission to conduct the elections on time.

''And we want the Electoral Commissioner to ensure 96 per cent of the electorates should have completed counting because forming government is important to process in the election.

''It will not be good if we come to Friday and when the invitation to form a government is made and only 60 to 70 seats are declared.

As it is now many provinces are yet to complete their counting and this is a concern,'' Marape said.

NBC News / ONE PNG





