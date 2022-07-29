Sir Peter Ipatas says 2022 PNG Elections rigged and flawed

One of Papua New Guinea's stateman and Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas believes this year's National Election has not been fair.

Elected for 6 terms in Parliament, Sir Peter expressed concerns of rigging and the violence that follows.

From his observation, the Enga Governor says voting in the past was more organized and transparent.

He says the next Government must fix this mass before 2027.

Meantime, Sir Peter Ipatas was welcome by his supporters and Enga community in Port Moresby upon arrival at Jackson's Airport today as Governor-elect for Enga province.

NBC New / ONE PNG

