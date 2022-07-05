South Bougainville set for polling tomorrow





Papua New Guinea's South Bougainville electorate in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville is all set to conduct polling as of tomorrow, Wednesday 6th JULY, 2022.

Article and photo by Aloysius Laukai: New Dawn FM News

This was revealed this morning by the Returning Officer for South Bougainville, Chris Toke.He told New Dawn FM that the office has been opened after payments were made to the protesting service providers.

Mr. Toke said that their grievances were heard and payment was done in time for the polling to take place.

Meanwhile South Bougainville Police have also confirmed the removal of the roadblock staged near Koromira on the Buin/Arawa highway.

The roadblock was removed this morning after many cars were turned back to follow the Arawa/Panguna/Siwai highway which takes longer to travel to Buin.

Buin Police Station Commander, INSPECTOR JOHN POPUI told New Dawn FM that the road was now free for the public to travel.

Ends





Source: New Dawn FM/One PNG News





