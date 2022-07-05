Proof of Vaccination for travel to Australia no longer required

Air Niugini is pleased to advise travelers to Australia that from Tuesday 05th July they are no longer required to complete the Australia Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD), nor will they be required to produce Covid-19 Proof of Vaccination at check-in.

Likewise, PNG citizens who have chosen not to be vaccinated are also now able to travel from Australia to PNG (and return).

“With the world now moving to relax many of the Covid-19 restrictions, this signals a return to the freedom to travel that we all enjoyed in the past” said Paul Abbot, Air Niugini’s General Manager (GM) Commercial.

“The removal of the Proof of Vaccination documents now frees up un-vaccinated travelers to move freely between Papua New Guinea and Australia, with travel being just as seamless as prior to Covid-19.”

Where passengers are transiting through Australia, they need to ensure that they(passengers) are compliant with any Proof of Vaccination both for their onward airline, any countries of transit and their final destination.

For example, Qantas at present only uplifts passengers with evidence of being fully vaccinated.

Failure to meet these onward requirements may result in the onward airline refusing to uplift the passenger.

Air Niugini will still require passengers to produce these necessary documents to support their travel at check-in in Port Moresby.

Air Niugini operates seven times per week between Port Moresby and Brisbane, three times per week to Cairns and weekly to Sydney with extensive onwards connections both within PNG, Australia and onwards to the world.

