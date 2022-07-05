PNG Elections : City Police deployed for election duties

Over 200 police personnel in NCD deployed for election duties in other centres

OVER 200 police personnel from the National Capital District have been deployed for election duties outside of the NCD for the 2022 National General Elections.

The first team of 76 from NCD flew out from Port Moresby on Monday 27th June 2022 on the Royal Australian Airforce A97-466 aircraft and are part of the rollover team for polling. The rest of the rollover teams arrived in Hela before polling on Monday July 4.

ACP Policy and Planning Dr Philip Mitna said this election will be slightly different in the Highlands Eastern end as they will do one province at a time and will start in Hela, then Enga on July 7 and finish off with the Southern Highlands on July 11.

The NCD contingent comprises 70 from Bomana, 64 from the Police band, 37 young recent reservists, and the rest from the Police headquarters, while 36 personnel were pulled out from the second contingent to Alotau.

ACP Mitna urged everyone deployed for elections to stay focused on the mission.

“We provide the security overlay for the PNG Electoral Commission and I urge every policeman and woman to stay focused on the mission and do what is right. Avoid all forms of illegal activities that will endanger your lives and those deployed with you,” he said.

He further went on to stress that any officer who decides to go out of line in carrying out their duties will be disciplined by the Policing the Police and Investigative Task Force team on the ground.

He said any election related violence will be a challenge but assured that the contingent commanders will be there to assess and make the call on the ground.

Commissioner of Police David Manning has emphasized that the mission of the Joint Security Task Force was to ensure a free, fair, safe and corruption free 2022 National General Election by doing their job professionally and with honesty





(Story and pictures by Police Media Officer Kari Totona in Port Moresby.)





