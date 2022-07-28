PNG Elections : Maladina unseats Davis in Esa'ala Open

PANGU Party's Jimmy Maladina has unseated the Esa'ala sitting MP and People's National Congress Party's candidate, Davis Steven in a nail-biting finish, in the election race for the Esa'ala Open seat of Milne Bay Province.

Jimmy Maladina and supporters after his declaration.

Mr. Maladina polled a convincing 2, 052 votes ahead of Davis, and was declared member elect at 6 AM in Alotau Town this morning.

Mr. Maladina said he was humbled to be mandated to lead Esa'ala into the 11th Parliament.

He acknowledged Davis Steven for his great leadership in the last 10years.

Mr. Maladina managed to polled 9, 359 votes, surpassing the absolute majority of 8, 334 votes, to finish first, ahead of Davis, who only managed to poll 7, 307 votes.

NBC/ONEPNG

