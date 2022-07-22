Sir Peter Ipatas maintains a comfortable lead for Enga regional

Counting resumed today in Wabag Primary School for Wapenamanda Open electorate and the Enga Provincial Seat.

By Emmanuel Eralia, NBC News

After Count 25 for the Enga Provincial seat, sitting Governor Chief Sir Peter Ipatas is leading with 19,464 votes, Sandy Talita ison the second spot with 7,479 votes and third is Liberal Party's Laken Lepatu Aigilo with 3,367 votes.

On the fourth spot is Elvis Thoke with 1,026 votes and Jeffery Balakau is sitting on the fifth position with 853 votes.

For the Wapenamanda Open after Count 29, sitting MP Rimbink Pato is leading with 7,053 votes, on the second spot is Miki Kaeok with 6866 votes, third is Augusutine Erepia with 5,343 votes, fourth place is Mark Yakka on 3,922 votes and Justin Sarimbu is in the fifth position with 3,428 votes.

Counting was suspended at 5pm and will resume tomorrow morning.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





