PNG National Health Department launches National Infection Prevention and Control policy

The Papua New Guinea National Department of Health and its partners have launched the National Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) 2021- 2030 today.

This is also the country's first-ever IPC policy which will enhance the NDOH's ability to plan, implement and monitor IPC strategies in PNG.

It was launched by Secretary for the National Department of Health Dr Osborne Liko.

Representatives from the Provincial Health Authorities and the Christian Health Services PNG were among those who attended the event held at the Holiday Inn, Port Moresby.

Dr Liko said IPC is a global health security agenda, but in PNG it was given less attention or prominence due to lack of Strategic Policy Directions.

"The efforts to develop this National IPC Policy has been a long journey but thankfully COVID-19 has been a stepping stone and a blessing to IPC in PNG though the threat to lives and challenges are unbearable with the pandemic,'' said Dr Liko.

"This policy will provide framework and direction for coordinating all IPc activities in all the health care facilities in PNG for both public and private.

"Furthermore, this policy will aim to ensure patients with infection or who acquire infection during treatment are identified promptly and managed according to good clinical practice for the purpose of treatment and to reduce the risk of transmission.''

He also urged all the PHAs, private health service providers and all health care workers to take ownership and be responsible in their efforts towards prevention and control of infection at healthcare facilities through efforts such as conducting ongoing training and awareness.





Statement Health Department/One PNG News





