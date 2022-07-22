PNG Elections: Timothy Masiu leads in South Bougainville race

The sitting member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu is leading the race in South Bougainville with a clear lead.

By Aloysius Laukai

MR MASIU as of the final count, Count 42 had secured a comfortable lead. The progressive tally after count 42 stands as:





TIMOTHY MASIU: 10,938 votes

HERMAN BUAGO LAIMO:5323 votes.

ALBERT PUNGHAU: 5242 votes.

NEHEMAIAH WESMA :2749 votes

ROBERT KEBAU: 1709 votes,

KENNETH PENIAI: 1598 votes

WILLIAM TURUORU:1303 votes,

PETER NERAU: 502 votes,

THOMAS LUGABAI: 467 votes

JOHN SANIA: 103 votes.

The primary counts ended last night with no candidate reaching the absolute majority of 15000. The counting was suspended and will resume today.

Quality checks and the elimination process will begin today and the winner is expected to be declared with the absolute majority.





Source: New Dawn FM/One PNG News





