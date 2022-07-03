Queensland Maroons Game III squad for State of Origin Decider

 The Queensland Rugby League has today confirmed the Queensland Maroons squad for Game III of the State of Origin series against the New South Wales Blues.

With experienced second rower Felise Kaufusi unavailable for the series decider due to family reasons, Maroons selectors have called in North Queensland Cowboys forward Tom Gilbert.

Gilbert has been named on the interchange bench, with fellow Cowboy Jeremiah Nanai promoted to the starting side in Kaufusi’s absence.

Maroons selectors have also added Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys) and Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters) to the squad.

Game III of the series will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 13.

Queensland Maroons

  1. Kalyn Ponga - Newcastle Knights
  2. Selwyn Cobbo - Brisbane Broncos
  3. Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys
  4. Dane Gagai - Newcastle Knights
  5. Murray Taulagi - North Queensland Cowboys
  6. Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm   
  7. Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles
  8. Lindsay Collins - Sydney Roosters
  9. Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons
  10. Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders
  11. Kurt Capewell - Brisbane Broncos
  12. Jeremiah Nanai - North Queensland Cowboys
  13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans
  14. Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm
  15. Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs
  16. Patrick Carrigan - Brisbane Broncos
  17. Tom Gilbert - North Queensland Cowboys
  18. Thomas Flegler - Brisbane Broncos
  19. Tom Dearden - North Queensland Cowboys
  20. Beau Fermor - Gold Coast Titans
  21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - North Queensland Cowboys
  22. Sam Walker - Sydney Roosters
