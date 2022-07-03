Queensland Maroons Game III squad for State of Origin Decider

The Queensland Rugby League has today confirmed the Queensland Maroons squad for Game III of the State of Origin series against the New South Wales Blues.

With experienced second rower Felise Kaufusi unavailable for the series decider due to family reasons, Maroons selectors have called in North Queensland Cowboys forward Tom Gilbert.

Gilbert has been named on the interchange bench, with fellow Cowboy Jeremiah Nanai promoted to the starting side in Kaufusi’s absence.

Maroons selectors have also added Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys) and Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters) to the squad.

Game III of the series will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 13.

Queensland Maroons

Kalyn Ponga - Newcastle Knights Selwyn Cobbo - Brisbane Broncos Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys Dane Gagai - Newcastle Knights Murray Taulagi - North Queensland Cowboys Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles Lindsay Collins - Sydney Roosters Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders Kurt Capewell - Brisbane Broncos Jeremiah Nanai - North Queensland Cowboys Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs Patrick Carrigan - Brisbane Broncos Tom Gilbert - North Queensland Cowboys Thomas Flegler - Brisbane Broncos Tom Dearden - North Queensland Cowboys Beau Fermor - Gold Coast Titans Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - North Queensland Cowboys Sam Walker - Sydney Roosters

