GG urges voters to seek divine wisdom when casting votes

Papua New Guinea Governor- General Grand Chief, Sir Bob Dadae is urging voters throughout the country to seek divine wisdom as they prepare to cast their votes, when polling for the national general election begins next week.

Governor General of Papua New Guinea His Excellency Sir Bob Dadae [photo supplied by Government House]

“I want to urge us all to seek divine wisdom through prayer in deciding who we want to see lead our nation into the future. With good leadership we can build our nation and together we can all benefit and reap positive results.”

Grand Chief Sir Bob said, casting of one’s vote in the national general elections is critical to realizing good governance that upholds transparency, democracy and prosperity for Papua New Guinea.

“Every vote is vital in determining the future of Papua New Guinea and therefore should not be taken lightly.

“As we head to the polls next week, I take this time to call on all Papua New Guineans to take seriously the votes they cast in this years’ national general elections. History has shown that where there is good leadership the nation and its people thrive. That is what we want for our nation, our children and the future generations of Papua New Guinea”.

Sir Bob says there are a lot of issues that need addressing as a nation, and among the top is law and order, better health care right throughout the urban and rural communities, high standard of education for children, employment opportunities, and a strong and vibrant economy that will contribute to better living standard and prosperity for this country.

“We need leadership that will serve the interests of the people without fear and favour and that will put the people and our nation above ego and self-interest. Your vote matters. Vote wisely and prayerfully”.

Sir Bob further urged citizens to demonstrate respect and decency during this polling period and to avoid violence and intimidation of fellow country men and women participating in these elections.

“These behaviours have no place in our society and must not be encouraged.

“Let us unite together in choosing the best path forward for our country when we cast our votes in the coming weeks and days,” Grand Chief Sir Bob said.





