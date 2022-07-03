NSW Blues name debutant for Origin decider

Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has today named a 22-player squad for Game Three of the Ampol State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday 13 July, with North Queensland Cowboys prop Jordan McLean selected to make his debut.

Fittler has largely retained the same starting side which beat Queensland 44-12 in Game Two at Optus Stadium in Perth to level the series at 1-all. McLean, who was part of the extended NSW squad for Game Two, replaces Payne Haas who has been ruled out through injury.

Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton, who played in Game One in Sydney but missed Game Two with COVID-19, has been named as 18th man. The extended bench includes Clint Gutherson, Nicho Hynes, Jacob Saifiti, and Reece Robson. Hynes, Saifiti and Robson are yet to make their debuts for NSW.

McLean, who played for the Australian Kangaroos in the Rugby League World Cup in 2017, has been part of the Cowboys' success this season. He has averaged 116 metres per match and has a tackle efficiency of almost 97 per cent.

BRYDENS LAWYERS NSW BLUES SQUAD – GAME THREE, SUNCORP STADIUM, BRISBANE, WEDNESDAY 26 JUNE

1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

5. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys)

9. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

10. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

11. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

12. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

14. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

16. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

17. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)





18. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)





19. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)





20. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)





21. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)





22. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)





Coach: Brad Fittler







