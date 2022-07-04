Eligible Voters in Central Province turned away

Polling in Central Province of Papua New Guinea did not start on a good note because some eligible voters in the Rigo District Ward 16 were turned away today by polling officers.

This is because their names were not on the updated electoral roll.

People at Saroakeina village in the Ward 16 area of the Rigo Central LLG including Saroakeina, Poligolo and Porigere and other wards in parts of the province were turned away, Sabuia.

Polling Officer for Rigo Central at Saroakeina referred NBC News to the Elections Manager Peter Malaifeope for comments.

Mr. Malaifeope told NBC News at the weekend that issues with the electoral roll update was the responsibility of individuals.

The ward councillor has called on the Electoral Commission to look into this matter, as eligible voters including voters who voted in past elections are being turned away.

Meanwhile, polling for Kwikila will be this Thursday, while Keapara will be on Friday.





