Pre-counting for Wabag Open Electorate underway

Pre-counting for Wabag Open electorate in Enga Province is currently underway.

Wabag has 3 LLGs - Wabag Urban, Wabag Rural and Maramuni.

Article and photo by Emmanuel Eralia: NBC News

So far, Maramauni has been completed.

Wabag Urban is nearing completion and Wabag Rural will undergo the process as soon as they have finished with the Urban.

They are doing pre-counting of ballot papers and then distributing it to the various boxes.

Scrutineers are closely watching this exercise.

Kandep Open is about to start.





