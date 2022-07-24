Powes Parkop: Unruly violence, Killings and hooliganism must be seriously dealt with in the city

It is a very sad day for our Capital City and our country. I am shocked to see such grotesque type of violence in the capital of our country and in broad daylight.

I condemned this incident in the strongest sense and I will not tolerate it. It is totally unacceptable and no justification will be valid for such unacceptable behaviour. Nothing justifies such violence.

I had requested police commissioner, ACP and Metsup last week to increase security in the counting centres as I was concerned about the tension and security risks. I understand too PNG Sports Foundation who manages the Sir John Guise stadium also requested the same two weeks ago. I also requested City Manager to be proactive in ensuring waste, toilet facility, safety and proper parking were maintained at the counting centre and for our Reserve Police and Urban Safety Units of NCDC to be involved in managing these centers especially outside the Counting Centers.

Until now, I don’t know what security measures were put in place as Metsup haven’t shared that with me. The City like the Province have an Election Steering Committee whose role is to also provide support to Electoral Commission where requested including to provide support to the Police. I am not aware of the extent, it any, whether NCDC as a Member of the Provincial Election Steering Committee provided assistance to the Police in respect of their security plan for the election in the City.

I do understand that the security capacity in the country is stretched but this must immediately be improved now. We can’t take things for granted. We must protect the electoral process and at the same time protect our people to the highest level possible.

I will ensure those who committed this grotesque acts of violence must be arrested and charged and if their candidates are also involved in the planning of these act of violence they too be arrested and charged.

I am also very disappointed in the management and delivery of the election in the City which I have expressed in the recent past. I will make a full statement on this later.

These killings today, I am not sure if there are any deaths, are unnecessary and could have been avoided and prevented if we had planned and delivered the election as planned in the city.. The death of the lady at ATS on the 11th of July during polling in North East could have been avoid if had prepared well and delivered as scheduled.

Both Governor Ipatas and myself have been pushing in the previous parliament to bring in Australian Police to help with our police force to maintain law and order in our country. As a matter of priority, that will be and must be the 1st order of business of incoming Parliament and Government, to maintain a strict law and order. Such unruly hooliganism will not be allowed in our capital city. Our people and our business houses and all public servants deserve better.

I call on all Candidates to restrain their supporters. Show leadership now. Not just after declarations or when one is holding public office but now when we are seeking position of leadership for our people and our country.

I will do a full statement once I have all facts and details.

Thank you





Statement/One PNG News





