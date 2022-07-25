PNG Military personnel deployed to streets of Port Moresby

The Papua New Guinea Defence Force Soldiers have moved into the streets of Port Moresby to curb election related violence, killings and uprising.

PNG Military personnel deployed to streets for Port Moresby [Photo by PNG Defence Force]

The deployment of the soldiers is to help police bring peace and normalcy back to the city.

The business houses, banks, shops , schools have been closed their doors today (Monday) as the violence escalated to the city corners.

Port Moresby city manager Ravu Frank described the fight as disturbing. Frank commended the swift intervention of the security personnel, who prevented the trouble escalating and perhaps worse consequences.

Prime Minister James Marape who arrived from Wewak camp who is lobbing to form the next government said that the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) is meeting at 3pm today to discuss not only the Port Moresby issue, but other issues that have disrupted the electoral process right across the country.

“We are on top of all these issues,” he said. “By tonight, or tomorrow, there will be a curfew.

“Those who want to continue to cause disturbances to counting, as well as to the innocent society at large, will face the full force of the law.”

