PNG Elections: PNCs candidate Douglas Tomuriesa retains Kiriwina -Goodenough open seat

PNCs Douglas Tomuriesa has retained his Kiriwina-Goodenough Open seat in a nail-biting finish this afternoon, passing the absolute majority with a thousand plus votes difference from his nearest rival Mokawau Mukwesipu.

Tomuriesa polled 9,555 surpassing the absolute majority plus one on 9,025. Mukwesipu managed 8,493.

At declaration, Tomuriesa acknowledge his people of Kiriwina-Goodenough Open and committed another five years of service to his people.





