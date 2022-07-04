PNG Telikom Celebrates Anniversary with Massive Cash Giveaway

In July 2019, both bmobile and Telikom dropped our internet prices up to an unprecedented 84%, making us first to market with truly affordable internet data rates.

This month, we celebrate the 3rd anniversary of this milestone that changed the lives of internet users in Papua New Guinea forever. It was the introduction of the Cheap Mobile Data and (what are now know as) Cheap Home Data plans that heralded a new era of affordable internet access in PNG, providing people with the opportunity to empower themselves like never before.

To celebrate, Telikom has this month launched its biggest cash giveaway promotion ever - giving customers a chance to WIN a share in over HALF A MILLION KINA IN CASH, with guaranteed winners from each of PNG’s 4 regions. In total, there will be 144 winners from around the country: 124 Daily Winners of a total of K186,000 (who will each win K1,500), 16 Weekly Winners of a total of K160,000 (who will each win K10,000) and 4 Major Winners of a total of K200,000 (who will each win K50,000).

In addition to the over HALF A MILLION KINA IN CASH giveaway, Telikom is also introducing another PNG first – UNLIMITED DATA for just K10, valid for 24hrs! This plan will be available for a limited time for both mobile and fixed customers.

On hand to launch and celebrate the occasion was Telikom CEO, Amos Tepi, Head of Sales and Marketing, Nathaniel Lepani and other members of Telikom’s senior management team at the Telikom Rumana building on Thursday 30th June.

Pic caption: Telikom CEO, Amost Tepi (centre), flanked by members of Telikom’s senior management at the in-house launch of Telikom’s biggest ever Cash Giveaway promotion worth over half a million kina in cash.





Source: Telikom Media/One PNG News





