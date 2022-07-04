Marape denies son's alleged involvement in smuggling monies amounting K1.56 million

The PNG Prime Minister James Marape today brushed aside reports on social media about his son's alleged involvement in the transportation of monies amounting to K1.56 million from Port Moresby to Komo in Hela Province.

Article by Denyse Kalau: NBC News





He clarified this when speaking to the media upon returning from voting in his electorate this afternoon.

Mr. Marape said his son was at a location nearby to where the suspect was found with the monies.

He said the money allegedly belonged to a local construction company - Ipwenz Construction Limited.

Mr. Marape said "He was not in the plane carrying the money. He was not part of the team that was carrying the money. It was a complete isolated matter from another person who was transporting the money who happened to be Director of the company. Nothing to do with me. My son had no input in the transportation of the money. He was in the vicinity. In fact, he was with us in the campaign run and I was in church and they were running to Komo with Malum and other journalists, and they happened to be in that space and police felt that he was associate. So the arrest took place. We allowed the process of police to run its course. They are on bail at the moment."

Mr. Marape also made it clear that he does not need the money for the election.

The Ipwenz Construction Limited Company was awarded a 66 million-Kina contract in 2021 for the Hiri - Lai road project in Hela and Southern Highlands Province.





Source: NBC News /One PNG News







