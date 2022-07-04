National Capital District to Cast votes on Wednesday

The PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai says National Capital District (NCD) voters will only get to cast their ballots for General Election 2022 (GE22) on Wednesday.

“This is a delay from Monday (today) because the training and counting venues are not ready,” he added.

Sinai said, on Friday, that the owners of the venues had demanded upfront payment which were costly.

“We do not want to pretend to say we are ready when we are not,” he said.

“We were not able secure a training centre and a counting venue.

“At the same time, owners want upfront payment.

“So, it is a lot of money and that is beyond our control.”

Sinai said the polling venues were allocated in alphabetical order.

“The polling officials have been trained and are ready to start on Wednesday,” he added.

Sinai said Manus had requested to start polling on July 4 and have been given approval as long as the polling was conducted and completed within the period allowed.

“We have sent them administrative funding and we are also working on the temporary election workers fund, returning officers and their assistants and election managers’ vehicle hires.”

“I would also like to remind service providers and everyone that let us not try to mislead. Service providers must not allow any vehicle hires and accommodation over the period not expected,” he added.

“We have put some control into this as part of our preparations for GE22. In NCD, we are still making payments and we are looking at improving our management,” he added.





Source: The National/One PNG News





