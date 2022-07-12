PNG retired public servants to be paid out retirement benefits this week

More than 500 retired public servants will be paid out their retirement benefits as the second batch of retirees under the Public Service Retirement Exercise for 2022.

Article by Susan Kania NBC News

The retired officers are from 18 government agencies.

They will be paid out at a total cost of K50 million on Pay 14, which is this week.

The total cost includes gross payments and Personal Emolument Liabilities, excluding their Nambawan Super retirement funds.

Department of Personnel Management Secretary Taies Sansan said the officers were identified by their respective agencies and their names submitted to DPM for validation and verification to be paid out.

Ms. Sansan said the retirement exercise has been ongoing since 2019, of which over 2, 600 public servants have so far been paid out at a cost of K119 million.

The government had allocated K200 million in the 2022 annual budget to retire aging public servants and DPM will continue to coordinate with all line agencies to ensure this process is executed well this year.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News







