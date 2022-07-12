PNG Elections: Moresby South polling officials detained and questioned

Two polling officials in the Moresby South electorate were detained and questioned by police yesterday for alleged foul play.

According to the NCD Election Manager Kila Ralai, the two officers had in their possession used butts to compile their tally without notifying the Returning Officer.

He clarified that these are not new ballot papers.

Mr. Ralai said he is yet to know the outcome of the two polling officials.

This is similar to the Moresby North-West incident, where seven polling officials were detained after accusations from scrutineers of foul play on Friday.

However, they've since been cleared and released.

"Its a normal process. Police have arrested them and they were investigated at the Boroko cells," said Mr. Ralai.





