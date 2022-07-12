PNG Elections: Quiet and peaceful polling for North Bougainville

Over 200 personals from the Bougainville Police Service including officers from the Electoral Commission have been deployed to six districts in the North Bougainville electorate to conduct the 2022 PNG General Election.

Article and photo by Aloysius Laukai New Dawn FM News

Inspector Jacklyn Pais who is the Regional Commander for North Bougainville confirmed this during an interview session at the New Dawn FM news studio this afternoon.

She said the districts have been generally peace-full and quiet during polling without citizens being harassed or intimidated.

Pais reiterated that minor issues of concerns raised were having no names on the common roll and Including the service providers payment from services rendered to the election process from previous years

Inspector Pais is confident to deliver this election despite other challenges being faced, including funding constraints.





Source: New Dawn FM News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Elections: Elias Kapavore leads Pomio open seat after count 2