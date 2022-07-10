PNG Prime Minister Marape wins Tari-Pori Open seat for the third time

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Hon. James Marape becomes the first Candidate to be declared in the 2022 National General Election.

Mr Marape was officially declared the Member-elect for the Tari-Pori Electorate, which he held for three consecutive terms since 2007.

This will be his 4th consecutive term i the 11th National Parliament after the 2022 NGE.

He polled 40,913 well above the absolute majority on the first preferences votes or primary count.

The Returning Officer for Tari-Pori Willie Kara declared Mr Marape at Tari at 4.49pm this afternoon (Sunday, 10th July, 2022).

He was declared in front of his family, supporters, counting officials, election observers and the presence of media.

An elated and emotional Prime Minister Marape thanked the people of Tari Pori for continuously electing and returning him to office.

" I thank the security personnel, election officials and every one involved in the outcome.

"I am humbled and committed to serving you, my people of Tari Pori.

"I also thank the candidates who contested and I now want us all to work together for peace and unity and development in Tari-Pori," said Prime Minister Marape.

After his declaration he went and addressed his people at Tari town.

The Prime Minister and Member-elect appealed to his people of Tari-Pori and Hela Province to embrace change and appreciate the development under his leader and Governor, Philip Undialu.

Prime Minister Marape scores well over 8000 plus votes in each of the 5 LLGs to score past the absolute majority.

PM Marape after the final count according to the 5 LLGs, in Pori scored 9,070 votes, in Tebi 7,291 votes.

Tagali, 11, 073 votes

Hayapuga 8, 966 and

Tari Urban 5, 413 votes.





