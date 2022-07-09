O'Neil: Exercise your constitutional right to vote this NGE

Ex-Prime Minister Peter O’Neill urged citizens not to be discouraged by the National General Election chaos, “I am voting in my home in Ialibu Pangia electorate, and I expect all citizens to go vote and express your constitutional right to do the same across our country.”

“Stories of widespread election fraud; compromise; incompetence and generally major issues that point to this being the worst election in our history, should not deter us from voting,” continued,” Mr. O’Neill.

“Do not give up on democracy. Vote and do so peacefully” pleaded the Member for Ialibu Pangia.

“James Marape is hijacking normal process and directed counting to start and finish in Tari-Pori electorate before polling is even finished. A selfish move by this Prime Minister to compromise the integrity and safety of this National General Election to put himself above other Pangu Pati candidates and our country.”

“Marape is a self-centred leader who cast aside the Sabbath and instructed counting to continue over the weekend. One must wonder about a leader who puts his personal desires to be put ahead of others. It is shameful to see such a frenzied approach to winning at all costs not for PNG but himself.”

“There are a lot of people talking about this being a complete failed election and I can understand your frustration. Failing is not an option as the future of our nation depends on a change taking place,” said Mr. O’Neill.

“This will not be a failed election and change is coming.”

“I know it looks bad right now, and you are right to be disappointed, but we have a long history of pulling through together because the one thing that binds us as a nation is our strong desire for democracy. So please have have your say and vote this election.” concluded Mr. O’Neill





Source: Media statement/One PNG News





