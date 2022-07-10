PNG Elections: Port Moresby North-East polling is underway

Polling teams for the Moresby North East electorate were slow to be dispatched to polling sites, as voters waited as early as 8 o'clock this morning.

Polling teams for the four wards in the electorate lined up outside the Sir John Guise Stadium this morning, before they were dispatched to their designated polling area's after 10am.

Some polling teams for Wards 9 and 12 were the first to leave for their respective sites.

Teams for Wards 5 and 6 were still collecting their election materials when NBC News visited the stadium around 11am today.

Meanwhile, some areas of Ward 12 have received their ballot boxes whilst others are still waiting.

Ward 12 at 9 Mile, Peter Kama area, received their four ballot boxes, brought in by polling teams and escorted by security personnel.

Another Ward 12 area in Makana also commenced casting their votes, after received their ballot box.





