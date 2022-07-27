PNG Party Leader Belden Namah Maintains lead in Vanino-Green Race

After the 12th exclusion in the Vanimo/Green counting of West Sepik Province, incumbent and PNG Party Leader Belden Norman Namah is still maintaining his lead with 8, 568 votes.

On the second place is Independent candidate Erick Kowa, with 5,132 votes, and on third is United Labour Party candidate Kelly Masi with 4,105 votes.

On the fourth place is PANGU Candidate Gerald Gubon with 1,891 votes, and running in 5th is Independent candidate Raymond Tuyan with 1, 622 votes.

There are 14 candidates remaining after this exclusion, and the absolute majority mark now stand at 13, 555 votes.

Counting has been suspended, and will continue with the 13th Exclusion tomorrow.





NBC / ONE PNG





Next : Grade-12 Written Expression Examination deferred